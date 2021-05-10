Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

