Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

