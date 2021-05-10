Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.96. 614,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,381,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

