Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.