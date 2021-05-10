American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shot up 4.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.98. 26,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,927,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

