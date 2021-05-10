American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial's have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 8% to 10%. The company boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $7 to $8 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty to grow 7% to 10% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. American Financial Group has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $128.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

