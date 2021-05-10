American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $247.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.