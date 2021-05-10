Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 110,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $254.21 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

