Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.850 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

