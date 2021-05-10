Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AMPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $663,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

