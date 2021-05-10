Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

