Analysts Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

