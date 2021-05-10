Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 55,912,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,003,773. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

