Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

BDN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 1,367,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit