Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

BDN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 1,367,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

