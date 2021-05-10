Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

