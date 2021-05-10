Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,679. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $987.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

