Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $97.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

