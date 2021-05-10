Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.49 million to $35.50 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $148.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.24 million, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $140.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

