Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.