Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Outset Medical (OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 11,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,629. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after buying an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

