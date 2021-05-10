Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2021 – Yue Yuen Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. "

Shares of YUEIY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

