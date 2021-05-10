Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $154.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.43. 10,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,391. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.