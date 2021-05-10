Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $66.25

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

