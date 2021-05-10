Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $423.16

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

ZM opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $383.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

