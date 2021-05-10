Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):

5/3/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company's earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income and reserves release. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining initiatives, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts might aid bottom-line growth. However, revenues are affected by low rates and legal hassles pose a concern. Further, restrictions on asset growth placed by Federal reserve have taken a toll on the company's loan growth ability. Nevertheless, it carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $37.00 to $47.00.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00.

4/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00.

4/14/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,922,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

