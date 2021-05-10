Analyzing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 4 6 6 0 2.13 Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $78.68, indicating a potential upside of 62.46%. Teradata has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Teradata.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A Teradata 5.49% 15.12% 2.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teradata $1.90 billion 2.35 -$20.00 million $0.59 68.71

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats BigCommerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

