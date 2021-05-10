Analyzing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.38 Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 8.52 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -19.09

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.