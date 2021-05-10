AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

