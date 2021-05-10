Andrew Agg Acquires 17 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.78).

National Grid stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 931.70 ($12.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 885.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 888.14. The company has a market capitalization of £33.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

