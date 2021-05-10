Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.