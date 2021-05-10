Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.
BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.