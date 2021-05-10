Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

