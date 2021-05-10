AnRKey X One Day Trading Volume Hits $272,511.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $272,511.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.00747212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 128.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00244901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.28 or 0.01205067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00733577 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.