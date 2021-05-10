Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives C$18.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of research firms have commented on APHA. Standpoint Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

APHA stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. Aphria has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Aphria (TSE:APHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit