Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives C$18.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of research firms have commented on APHA. Standpoint Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. Aphria has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.