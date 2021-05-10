Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

