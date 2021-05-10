AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

NYSE APP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.20. 40,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,140. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

