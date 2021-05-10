APR Coin (APR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $45,743.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088409 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,622,117 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

