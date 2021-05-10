AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

