Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

