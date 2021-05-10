Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

