Arcblock Trading Down 1.3% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $11.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.00809905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.87 or 0.09155651 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

