Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.78. Approximately 3,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 228.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

