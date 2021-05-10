Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Arconic has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

