Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

ACA stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

