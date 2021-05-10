Argus Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $287.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

