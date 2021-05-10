Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Aroundtown stock remained flat at $$7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

