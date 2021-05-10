Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $83.77 and a 52 week high of $151.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.