Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT Lowered to $7.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASMB opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

