Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Leaf Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LEAF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

