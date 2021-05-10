Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

