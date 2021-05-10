Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 61,253 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

UTI opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.